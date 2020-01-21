Search

The Wire

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

KRCC joins CPR fold

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

KRCC radio station will hook up with Colorado Public Radio in coming weeks to provide additional resources to the station, found at 91.5 on the FM band.

KRCC General Manager Kyle Cunningham says that Colorado College and CPR will operate the station in partnership and under a license held by CC. He also says CPR and CC are “firmly committed” to KRCC’s local news operation but that additional resources “will allow us to complete and move into the new location at 720 N. Tejon St., increase our news coverage, and have broader distribution for KRCC news.”

Cunningham notes that in the last four years, KRCC expanded its news team and membership and partnered with Mountain West News Bureau. He says that under a public service operating agreement, CPR will reimburse to CC all the costs of operating KRCC. Though CC officials have been negotiating for a year, the Jan. 17 announcement took KRCC’s staff by surprise.

