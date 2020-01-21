Search

Tuesday, January 21, 2020

World Arena, Pikes Peak Center relax "no bag" policy

Posted By on Tue, Jan 21, 2020 at 1:22 PM

For the past several years, some local entertainment venues were carrying out a ban on large bags, with few exceptions, in the name of improving security.

But now, The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center have relaxed that policy.

In a news release, the arena announced, "We've heard you!" Which suggests the ban on bags found a lot of resistance from attendees.

In any event, the release goes on to say, "To better accommodate patrons, bags that are 12" X 5" X 12" or smaller will now be accepted at both The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center."

Would a picture help? This is the illustration the venues provided:
screen_shot_2020-01-21_at_12.48.36_pm.png

Read the full security policy here.

