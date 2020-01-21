World Arena, Pikes Peak Center relax "no bag" policy

For the past several years, some local entertainment venues were carrying out a ban on large bags
, with few exceptions, in the name of improving security.
But now, The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center have relaxed that policy.
In a news release, the arena announced, "We've heard you!" Which suggests the ban on bags found a lot of resistance from attendees.
In any event, the release goes on to say, "To better accommodate patrons, bags that are 12" X 5" X 12" or smaller will now be accepted at both The Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center."
Would a picture help? This is the illustration the venues provided:
Read the full security policy here
.