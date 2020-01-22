6 stories making headlines this week

click to enlarge Pam Zubeck

About 400 people marched, with a police escort, to the beat of a drum corps cadence down Tejon Street from Colorado College to Acacia Park on Monday to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

An inmate atdied at about 9:50 p.m. on Jan. 17 while in custody in the medical section. The inmate’s name wasn’t released as of the’s press time, pending notification of next of kin. Meantime, family members of a female inmate,, who died in June 2019 after completing suicide in the jail filed a notice of claim of a lawsuit, seeking $10 million in damages. A male inmate completed suicide in the jail on Nov. 12, 2019.

El Paso County’s Clerk and Recorder mailed about 4,100 ballots for the Presidential Primary Election on Jan. 18 to voters classified under the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA).

Colorado College President Jill Tiefenthaler has been named chief executive officer of the National Geographic Society. She’ll remain at CC until August.

City Council gave preliminary approval to a housing plan that will transform the former Nazarene Bible College, 1111 Academy Park Loop, into a 427-unit Challenger Homes community, expected to be a mix of owner-occupied and rental cottages.



Denver public health and law enforcement agencies closed a city park following a rat infestation they linked to a homeless encampment, The Denver Post reported Jan. 15. The city had temporarily stopped enforcing a ban on urban camping following a December county court ruling that called the ban unconstitutional. Now, Denver has resumed enforcing the ban while it appeals the ruling.