Wednesday, January 22, 2020

High Court to review faithless electors

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 1:00 AM

The U.S. Supreme Court says it will review an appeals court’s decision in Colorado’s “faithless electors” case.

Back in 2016, three members of the Electoral College had planned to vote for Republican John Kasich as part of a failed national attempt to deprive Donald Trump of enough votes to win the presidency — though Hillary Clinton had won Colorado’s popular vote. Only one elector actually did vote for Kasich, and he was promptly replaced.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in August that the electors should not have been forced to vote for Clinton. In October, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold and Attorney General Phil Weiser petitioned the Supreme Court to review that decision.

“Having the U.S. Supreme Court resolve this critical question ... before the 2020 election will avoid the uncertainty, chaos, and confusion that would arise in the wake of post-election litigation,” Weiser said in a Jan. 17 statement.

