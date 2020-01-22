Search

The Wire

Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Suicide prevention work group launches

Posted By on Wed, Jan 22, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

Following a conference on suicide prevention that brought together health workers, nonprofits, law enforcement, students and community members, Community Health Partnership launched a project aimed at reducing suicide deaths and non-fatal attempts by 20 percent by 2024. 

El Paso County had 153 completed suicides in 2018, so a 20 percent reduction would mean about 30 fewer deaths.

A work group will meet over the next couple of months to develop strategies for reducing suicide among all age groups, project manager Melissa Hansen said at the Jan. 17 conference.

“We want it to be a different El Paso County than it was when we started,” Hansen said.

People experiencing a mental health crisis can call the Colorado Crisis Services Hotline at 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255 to speak with a trained counselor. For in-person, immediate help 24 hours a day, visit the crisis stabilization center at 115 S. Parkside Drive. 

