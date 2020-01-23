Democrat joins race for 5th Congressional District

click to enlarge
Ryan Lucas
-
Courtesy of the candidate
-
Ryan Lucas, seeking the Democratic nomination in CD5.
has announced his bid for the Democratic nomination in Congressional District 5, a seat now held by Republican Doug Lamborn
, who's seeking his eighth term.
Lucas, 35, who's works for MINES & Associates, which provides managed behavioral health care and employee assistance programs, says in a release his campaign will focus on "bringing a bi-partisan approach to unite the residents of Congressional District 5 regardless of a political party, zip code or socioeconomic status."
“The Fifth Congressional District is one of the fastest-growing districts in the region and deserves a leader that will put the people before the party or party bosses,” Lucas says in the release. “Our campaign will be working to harness the collective power of the people to bring about policy and reforms for the benefit of society at large — through common-sense policy reform on the national level. We must focus on the critical issues from the costs of healthcare, common-sense gun reform and preparing for a new tech-based economy.”
Lucas plans to seek access to the June 30 primary ballot through the petitioning process.
Jillian Freeland also is seeking the Democratic nomination.
It will be an uphill battle for any Democrat against Lamborn, who occupies what's considered a safe seat in a largely red district. In the past, Democratic candidates have garnered only about 40 percent of the vote against Lamborn through the years.