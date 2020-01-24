El Paso County Sheriff's Office releases video in death in custody case

click to enlarge
El Paso County
The video shows Clark bursting out of a holding room.
On Jan. 24, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the video of an inmate's episode that led to his death in custody
.
Brian Clark, 44, who was being held at the Criminal Justice Center, on a warrant for indecent exposure, died on Jan. 17 after struggling with deputies after he pushed his way out of a room in the medical ward, the video shows.
"Inmate Clark continued to resist deputies up until the point he was put in the chair. At that time, he suffered a major cardiac event, was wheeled into a trauma room where life saving efforts were performed, yet unsuccessful," a statement with the video says.
The Sheriff's Office also released names of the sergeants and deputies involved in the incident:
Sergeant Amy Ward, date of hire: 03-17-2008, assigned to Security Division.
Sergeant Lene Lipford, date of hire: 12-15-2010, assigned to Security Division.
Deputy Alexander Yakovlev, date of hire: 05-31-2016, assigned to Security Division.
Deputy Araceli Valle, date of hire: 08-29-2016, assigned to Security Division.
Deputy Candace Bradburry, date of hire: 06-10-2019, assigned to Security Division.
Deputy David Divine, date of hire: 08-27-2018, assigned to Security Division.
Deputy Elmer Ibarra, date of hire: 09-06-2016, assigned to Security Division.
Deputy John Vela, date of hire: 05-14-2018, assigned to Security Division.
Deputy Kyle Shelhamer, date of hire: 04-04-2011, assigned to Security Division.
Deputy Lisa Webster, date of hire: 05-31-2016, assigned to Security Division.
All sergeants and deputies have returned to full duty, the Sheriff's Office said.
The incident is under investigation by the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Accompanying the video was this description:
This video is from the Medical Section at the El Paso County Jail on Friday, January 17, 2020 at approximately 9:18 PM. Inmate Clark rushed deputies, as they attempted to switch out a defective safety smock. A call for assistance was made over the radio, and several deputies responded to Medical and assisted in restraining Inmate Clark for his safety and the safety of the deputies.