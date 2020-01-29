7 stories making headlines this week

click to enlarge Amy Gillentine Sweet

On Jan. 25, thousands of activists gathered for the Colorado Springs Womxn’s March, led by dozens of indigenous women. At the City Auditorium before the downtown march, speakers drew attention to progressive causes, the epidemic of missing and murdered indigenous women, and the importance of solidarity.

Peak Vista Community Health Centers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Family Health Center, a community clinic at Mitchell High School.

At all locations of the Pikes Peak Library District and the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, youths experiencing homelessness can now ask for a “safe place” to be connected with housing and outreach services, including The Place, a local shelter serving young people.

The U.S. Forest Service and city of Colorado Springs announced on Jan. 24 they’d struck a deal to build a base for firefighting air tankers at Colorado Springs Airport.

For the sixth year in a row, Colorado legislators defeated a bill that would have allowed those with concealed carry permits to carry guns in schools. House Bill 1040 was defeated 6-3 in the House State, Veterans and Military Committee.

The city’s new contract with American Medical Response for emergency transport won’t be finalized until “later this spring,” a city spokesperson says. Meantime, AMR will continue under its previous contract extension.

click to enlarge Courtesy CSPD

The Colorado Springs Police Department graduated 60 recruits on Jan. 23. After the new recruits hit the streets, the city will stand at 31 officers below full strength. The class contained 13 women and 47 men, 21 to 44 years old; 54 have college degrees and 27 served in the military. Also, 48 of the 60 are white, eight are Hispanic, two Asian, one black and one Native American.