Colorado College achieves carbon-neutrality

On Jan. 22, Colorado College announced that it achieved a goal set in 2009: to become carbon-neutral by 2020. According to a CC press release, CC is only the eighth academic institution in the country to achieve this status.

In that statement, CC’s director of sustainability Ian Johnson said the college first worked to reduce on-campus carbon emissions, then added on-campus and local renewable energy sources to the its power supply. To learn more about the steps CC took to reduce its carbon footprint, visit coloradocollege.edu/carbonneutral2020.

CC president Jill Tiefenthaler and the board of trustees have also created a Climate Change Task Force to look into further steps to address the climate crisis.