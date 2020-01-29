Search

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Family leave could appear on fall ballot

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

The Colorado Families First campaign submitted the text of two proposed ballot initiatives to create a paid family and medical leave program.

Initiative 248 would provide up to 12 weeks of leave, and employers and employees would each pay 0.44 percent of an employee’s wages into the insurance program. Under Initiative 247, employers would pay 0.78 percent of an employee’s wages and employees would pay 0.26 percent, for up to 24 weeks of leave.

Filing the text of the proposals is just the first step to get a measure on the ballot this fall. Both proposed initiatives are set for a review and comment meeting with the Colorado Legislative Council on Feb. 4. After that, the initiatives will probably need revisions before they can be filed with the Secretary of State’s office and approved for signature-gathering.

Other proponents of paid leave hope state lawmakers will be able to create a program through legislation instead.

