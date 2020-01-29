Former county employee sentenced

click to enlarge Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Kevin Waterhouse, a former El Paso County facilities employee, pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public property, a felony, and was sentenced to a deferred two-year sentence. He was also ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution.

Waterhouse (Cover story, Sept. 4, 2019) was accused of stealing money using a scheme in which he hired his own company without disclosure to the county and collected payments for some work never performed. The eight-year employee created a phantom identity to set up and run the company, which was paid $320,000 over a 61/2-year period via 150 checks. Waterhouse awaits a March 9 hearing on his dispute over paying interest on his restitution.

The county issued a statement saying it won’t tolerate fraud against its taxpayers but didn’t comment on Waterhouse’s sentence.