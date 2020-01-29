Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Former county employee sentenced

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Kevin Waterhouse’s booking photo - COURTESY EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
  • Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
  • Kevin Waterhouse’s booking photo

Kevin Waterhouse, a former El Paso County facilities employee, pleaded guilty to embezzlement of public property, a felony, and was sentenced to a deferred two-year sentence. He was also ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution.

Waterhouse (Cover story, Sept. 4, 2019) was accused of stealing money using a scheme in which he hired his own company without disclosure to the county and collected payments for some work never performed. The eight-year employee created a phantom identity to set up and run the company, which was paid $320,000 over a 61/2-year period via 150 checks. Waterhouse awaits a March 9 hearing on his dispute over paying interest on his restitution.

The county issued a statement saying it won’t tolerate fraud against its taxpayers but didn’t comment on Waterhouse’s sentence.

Related A tale woven with bogus billings, a borrowed logo and even what officials believe is a phantom: The Waterhouse files
A tale woven with bogus billings, a borrowed logo and even what officials believe is a phantom
The Waterhouse files
By Pam Zubeck
Cover Story

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of Kevin Waterhouse, el Paso County

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (8)

Outdoors (2)

Politics (2)

Elections (1)

Environment (1)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation