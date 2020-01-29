How much does Drake coal plant cost?

click to enlarge Bob Stephens, courtesy CSBJ

Drake is scheduled to shut down by 2035.

Editor's note: This story has been updated from its print version. CSU verified the reported cost breakdown after the Indy's press time.



Colorado Springs Utilities spent $11.8 million on operating and maintenance for the coal-fired Martin Drake Power Plant in 2019, according to figures provided by local clean-air activist Nicole Rosa, obtained through a Colorado Open Records Act request filed under her name. Labor expenses for operating and maintenance totaled $7.1 million, non-labor operating and maintenance totaled $4.7 million, and “fuel/allowances” costs totaled $5.08 million.

CSU’s total approved budget for 2019 was $936.5 million. CSU’s 2019 financial plan budgeted more than $3 million for items related to Drake’s maintenance (not including labor). Here are some of the most expensive:

• $900,000 to design and implement a natural gas heating supply for plant equipment;

• $440,000 to replace a turbine blade row on Drake’s unit 6; and

• $300,000 to replace major components of coal pulverizers.