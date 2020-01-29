Search

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

How much does Drake coal plant cost?

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge Drake is scheduled to shut down by 2035. - BOB STEPHENS, COURTESY CSBJ
  • Bob Stephens, courtesy CSBJ
  • Drake is scheduled to shut down by 2035.

Editor's note: This story has been updated from its print version. CSU verified the reported cost breakdown after the Indy's press time.

Colorado Springs Utilities spent $11.8 million on operating and maintenance for the coal-fired Martin Drake Power Plant in 2019, according to  figures provided by local clean-air activist Nicole Rosa, obtained through a Colorado Open Records Act request filed under her name. Labor expenses for operating and maintenance totaled $7.1 million, non-labor operating and maintenance totaled $4.7 million, and “fuel/allowances” costs totaled $5.08 million.

CSU’s total approved budget for 2019 was $936.5 million.  CSU’s 2019 financial plan budgeted more than $3 million for items related to Drake’s maintenance (not including labor). Here are some of the most expensive:

• $900,000 to design and implement a natural gas heating supply for plant equipment;

• $440,000 to replace a turbine blade row on Drake’s unit 6; and

• $300,000 to replace major components of coal pulverizers.

