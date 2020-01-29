Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Suthers, Lamborn praise weakened wetland protections

Posted By on Wed, Jan 29, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

President Donald Trump’s administration announced on Jan. 23 that the EPA would roll back protections for streams and wetlands, allowing industry and farmers to potentially pollute certain waterways with impunity.

The action drew outrage from environmental groups but praise from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs.

“We cannot overstate how far this sets us back when it comes to protecting our water,” Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, the oldest and largest coldwater conservation organization in the country, said in a news release.

Suthers noted the rule would be good for business and farmers but still protect interstate waterways, while allowing state regulators to oversee waterways not linked to interstate channels, KKTV reported.

The city is trying to settle a lawsuit the EPA filed in 2016 alleging the city violated the Clean Water Act and neglected its stormwater system, befouling Fountain Creek and the Arkansas River. A settlement could bring higher stormwater fees to residents and property owners.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Pam Zubeck

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (8)

Outdoors (2)

Politics (2)

Elections (1)

Environment (1)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation