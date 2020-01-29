Suthers, Lamborn praise weakened wetland protections

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

President Donald Trump’s administration announced on Jan. 23 that the EPA would roll back protections for streams and wetlands, allowing industry and farmers to potentially pollute certain waterways with impunity.

The action drew outrage from environmental groups but praise from Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers and Rep. Doug Lamborn, R-Colorado Springs.

“We cannot overstate how far this sets us back when it comes to protecting our water,” Chris Wood, president and CEO of Trout Unlimited, the oldest and largest coldwater conservation organization in the country, said in a news release.

Suthers noted the rule would be good for business and farmers but still protect interstate waterways, while allowing state regulators to oversee waterways not linked to interstate channels, KKTV reported.

The city is trying to settle a lawsuit the EPA filed in 2016 alleging the city violated the Clean Water Act and neglected its stormwater system, befouling Fountain Creek and the Arkansas River. A settlement could bring higher stormwater fees to residents and property owners.