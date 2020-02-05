6 stories making headlines this week

click to enlarge Colorado Preservation Inc.

Colorado Preservation Inc., a nonprofit dedicated to preserving historic structures in the state, has selected the Isis Theatre in Victor for its 2020 list of Colorado’s most endangered places. The current Isis Theatre (the original structure burned down in a fire) was built in 1904. It contains items that can be dated to the early 20th century, including seats, costumes, props and memorabilia.

will serve as a site to house up to 250, quarantined upon arrival in the U.S. from overseas, for the in February.

On Jan. 28, City Council approved decreases to natural gas and electric cost adjustments, effective Feb. 1, which will lower the typical monthly residential bill by $4.62, a commercial bill by $86.97 and an industrial bill by $1,209.72.

The city scrapped a request for proposals for a medical director of emergency medical service and instead is developing “contractual relationships” with UCHealth and Centura Health to divide responsibilities and funding between the two hospital systems, city spokesperson Jamie Fabos says.

Misty Morris of Salida launched a petition in January requesting extradition of the wife of an American diplomat, who was charged by British prosecutors with dangerous driving after a traffic accident that killed 19-year-old Harry Dunn. The petition had more than 303,000 signatures as of Feb. 3. (More info: News, Jan 15.)

Woodland Park Police Department Officer Tim Bradley and his K9 officer, Rico, competed in the television show America’s Top Dog. Their episode airs Feb. 5 at 7 p.m on A&E.