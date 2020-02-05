Search

Wednesday, February 5, 2020

City proposes Ivywild traffic solutions

Posted By on Wed, Feb 5, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge FILE PHOTO
  • File Photo

The city will hold a public presentation of the results of a traffic study in the Ivywild neighborhood on Feb. 10 at 6 p.m. at the Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.

The traffic study was initiated in November 2018 to look at current traffic conditions and how they could change based on urban renewal development.

City staff identified four main traffic concerns: congestion on Tejon Street between Interstate 25 and Cheyenne Boulevard, insufficient on-street parking, overall traffic safety, and accessibility for bicyclists and pedestrians.

Visit coloradosprings.gov/ivywildtrafficstudy to learn more.

