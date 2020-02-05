Controversial columnist joins the Gazette and Colorado Politics

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

In mid-January, The Denver Post cut ties with Jon Caldara, a conservative columnist who had been contributing to its editorial pages since 2016. Now, Caldara — president of the Independence Institute and host of The Devil’s Advocate with Jon Caldara on Colorado Public Television — will be contributing a weekly column to the Gazette and its sister site Colorado Politics.

Caldara was allegedly let go from The Denver Post due to the way he writes about gender. He wrote in a Facebook post that the “last straw” was his “insistence that there are only two sexes,” and his “frustration” that he was not permitted to use improper pronouns for transgender people, or to refer to a transgender woman as a “man in a dress.”

In announcing that they had contracted with Caldara, the Gazette did not mention that he was let go from The Denver Post, let alone why. Of Caldara’s history with the state’s largest paper, the Gazette simply writes: “Caldara most previously wrote a column for The Denver Post.”