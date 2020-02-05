Sexual assaults up at Air Force Academy

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

The Pentagon released its annual report on sexual assaults at military academies, showing a 26 percent increase (from 103 to 130) in assaults reported by cadets and midshipmen last academic year compared to the 2017-18 year.

The Air Force Academy showed an increase from 23 to 40 reports, while the Naval Academy’s reports went from 28 to 33, and the U.S. Military Academy’s, from 52 to 57.

Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria said in a statement, “The results of the survey assessment last year clearly indicated that we were not where we want or need to be as an Academy. We have made changes to policies and programs in order to urge survivors to come forward.... An increase in reporting can demonstrate confidence in the system, but ultimately our goal is to eliminate these crimes at the Academy while maintaining an environment where cadets in need can always reach out for assistance.”