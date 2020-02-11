Idris Goodwin named Fine Arts Center director

click to enlarge Colorado College

Idris Goodwin

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has announced that it has a new director, Idris Goodwin, who will take over from current director Erin Hannan in May. He has strong ties to the Colorado Springs arts scene already, having taught at the CC Department of Theatre & Dance for six years.

Goodwin is an accomplished artist who has written poetry and plays, and done a great deal of directing. Some of his plays have been performed at the Fine Arts Center at CC. He is also the recipient of prestigious awards from The Ford Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts.

“During my time as a professor at Colorado College, I engaged with the Fine Arts Center in so many different ways,” Goodwin said in a statement. “I am humbled, honored and energized by this tremendous opportunity and I can’t wait to join the team and help shape the next chapter.”