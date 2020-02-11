Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, February 11, 2020

Idris Goodwin named Fine Arts Center director

Posted By on Tue, Feb 11, 2020 at 4:20 PM

click to enlarge Idris Goodwin - COLORADO COLLEGE
  • Colorado College
  • Idris Goodwin

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has announced that it has a new director, Idris Goodwin, who will take over from current director Erin Hannan in May. He has strong ties to the Colorado Springs arts scene already, having taught at the CC Department of Theatre & Dance for six years.

Goodwin is an accomplished artist who has written poetry and plays, and done a great deal of directing. Some of his plays have been performed at the Fine Arts Center at CC. He is also the recipient of prestigious awards from The Ford Foundation and The National Endowment for the Arts.

“During my time as a professor at Colorado College, I engaged with the Fine Arts Center in so many different ways,” Goodwin said in a statement. “I am humbled, honored and energized by this tremendous opportunity and I can’t wait to join the team and help shape the next chapter.”

Tags: , , ,

Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Mary Jo Meade

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (13)

Politics (5)

Elections (1)

Environment (1)

Outdoors (1)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation