Wednesday, February 12, 2020

6 stories making headlines this week

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge REGAN FOSTER
  • Regan Foster

A group of seven Russian filmmakers visited Pueblo on Feb. 7 — courtesy of the Colorado Springs World Affairs Council’s International Visitor Program — to learn more about the Steel City’s independent film industry and the fledgling commission that is guiding its growth.  The delegates were hand-picked by the U.S. embassy to participate in the nationwide tour of film-centric communities, says program manager Jamie Bequette. Their itinerary took them to Washington, D.C., and Atlanta, and after visiting the Front Range, they will head to San Francisco and New York City.

Pueblo City Council voted Feb. 10 to approve a ballot question for a May 5 special election. Voters will decide whether to pull out of the city’s agreement with Black Hills Energy. A group of advocates want the city to become its own power provider.

The Colorado Lottery launched a third-party app to play official state lottery games. Called Jackpocket, the mobile app allows people to buy tickets and collect winnings on their phones. It could lead to increased revenue for the lottery, which funds parks, trails and open space, a Colorado Lottery official said.

A group running peakpartnership.org has called for a ballot measure to increase Colorado Springs City Council pay increase Colorado Springs City Council pay from $6,250 a year to a living wage. Supporters say this would widen the pool of candidates for Council, which places full-time demands on office-holders. Peakpartnership also helped push through funding measures for Colorado Springs school districts 11 and 2.

Colorado Community Health Alliance, which serves Medicaid clients, announced $570,000 in funding for regional organizations including Envida and Springs Rescue Mission.

click to enlarge Sean Hemingway
  • Sean Hemingway

Sean Hemingway has been hired as police chief in Monument, replacing Mark Owens. KKTV reports the new chief served for six years as chief of the Bay Harbor Islands, Florida, and 22 years as a police major in Pembroke Pines, Florida.

