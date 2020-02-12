Cheyenne Mountain Zoo becomes water neutral

click to enlarge Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is partnering with Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit that specializes in trout and salmon habitat restoration, in order to reduce water waste and revitalize Colorado’s rivers and streams.

“We use about 16 million gallons of water a year,” says Bob Chastain, president and CEO of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. “In the last several years through our own internal programs, we’ve reduced our water usage by about half, but we still use a lot of water. We live in a drought state, so I wanted to find a way to give that water back, so to speak, to the rivers in Colorado.”

On behalf of Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, and to offset its water use, Trout Unlimited will arrange for the release of around 51 acre-feet of water from storage into the Rio Grande River. The zoo donated $15,000 in conservation funds to Trout Unlimited to support these releases.



