Search

The Wire

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

Olympic Committee sued by whistleblower

Posted By on Wed, Feb 12, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

The former long-time vice president of sports medicine for the Colorado Springs-based U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Dr. William Moreau, filed a lawsuit Feb. 5 in Denver District Court alleging he was fired in May 2019 after calling attention to the committee’s failure to protect athletes, including cyclist Kelly Catlin, 23, who took her own life after he warned she was a suicide risk and the USOPC did nothing.

Moreau says he pushed for athlete safety after the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal, Westword reports. “There was complete arrogance and indifference, and then the tragedy occurred,” Darold Killmer, a Denver attorney who represents Moreau, said referring to the suicide. “And within two months, Bill was fired.”

Responding to Westword’s request for comment, the USOPC said via email, “We regret that Dr. Moreau and his attorney have misrepresented the causes of his separation from the USOPC. We will honor their decision to see this matter through in the courts, and we won’t comment on the specifics as that goes forward.” 

Tags: , , ,

  |  
Reddit
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

Readers also liked…

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Slideshows

Latest in The Wire

Top Topics in The Wire

Local Government (13)

Politics (5)

Elections (1)

Environment (1)

Outdoors (1)

More

Contact

Colorado Springs Independent

  • 235 S. Nevada Ave.
  • Colorado Springs, CO 80903
  • (719) 577-4545
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
  • Newsletters

The Paper

Read

Write

Calendar

House

All content © Copyright 2020, The Colorado Springs Independent

Website powered by Foundation