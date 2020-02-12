Olympic Committee sued by whistleblower

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

The former long-time vice president of sports medicine for the Colorado Springs-based U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Dr. William Moreau, filed a lawsuit Feb. 5 in Denver District Court alleging he was fired in May 2019 after calling attention to the committee’s failure to protect athletes, including cyclist Kelly Catlin, 23, who took her own life after he warned she was a suicide risk and the USOPC did nothing.

Moreau says he pushed for athlete safety after the Larry Nassar sexual-abuse scandal, Westword reports. “There was complete arrogance and indifference, and then the tragedy occurred,” Darold Killmer, a Denver attorney who represents Moreau, said referring to the suicide. “And within two months, Bill was fired.”

Responding to Westword’s request for comment, the USOPC said via email, “We regret that Dr. Moreau and his attorney have misrepresented the causes of his separation from the USOPC. We will honor their decision to see this matter through in the courts, and we won’t comment on the specifics as that goes forward.”