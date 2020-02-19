5 stories making headlines this week

click to enlarge Max Malone

The Union Printers Home was ordered to close Feb. 12 by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment after an elderly resident was found dead on a bench outside the home on Feb. 3, according to media reports. More than 100 residents will be relocated in the next 30 to 45 days, officials said. The home dates to 1892 and is owned and operated as a skilled nursing care facility by Kansas-based Heart Living Centers LLC.

click to enlarge Juliette Parker

Juliette Parker, a Springs mayoral candidate in 2019, was arrested in Washington state Feb. 14 in connection with a scheme in which she allegedly posed as a baby photographer and drugged a new mother with the intent of stealing her infant. CBS News reported 10 people had come forward since her arrest saying Parker came to their homes to take photos.

Kyle Cunningham, 91.5 KRCC’s general manager, will be leaving March 6. The station recently announced Colorado College and Colorado Public Radio have entered into an agreement wherein the station will be affiliated with and operated by a new partnership between the CPR network and the college. Cunningham became general manager in late 2019.

Pikes Peak Community College has partnered with nonprofit Face It TOGETHER to offer students free, confidential peer coaching at PPCC’s Centennial Campus. Peer coaches, who have personal experience with addiction, are professionally trained in helping others achieve recovery.

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet officially ended his campaign for the White House Feb. 11 after failing to establish himself in a packed Democratic field. Bennet ran on a centrist platform and announced the end of his bid shortly after the New Hampshire primary, where he netted only .3 percent of the vote, despite spending the 10 weeks prior hosting 50 town halls in the Granite State.