Amazon to open fulfillment center near airport

The Amazon e-commerce and technology company plans to open an 800,000-square-foot fulfillment center near the Colorado Springs Airport, bringing more than 1,000 full-time jobs to Southeast Colorado Springs.

The distribution center will fulfill orders for items such as books, electronics and toys. The online behemoth will pay, at minimum, $15 an hour and offer benefits.

Amazon’s treatment of employees, however has been scrutinized in recent years and the company has been involved in several lawsuits.

In May 2019, CNET, a technology media organization, reviewed seven lawsuits filed by pregnant Amazon warehouse workers who alleged the company failed to accommodate their needs, which included longer bathroom breaks and fewer continuous hours on their feet.

The mothers, CNET reports, were fired after revealing their condition to supervisors.

Another lawsuit is ongoing in California, alleging Amazon intentionally misclassified its California Flex drivers to avoid paying them overtime and deny them other benefits of California labor law.