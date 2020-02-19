Psilocybin panel meets in Denver

click to enlarge Shutterstock.com

Denver’s Psilocybin Mushroom Policy Review Panel — created after Denverites voted to decriminalize psilocybin in 2018 — held its first meeting Feb. 12.

Back in May, Denver became the first city to pass a ballot initiative requiring law enforcement to place psilocybin-related crimes lowest on its priority list. While the initiative didn’t legalize so-called “magic mushrooms,” it triggered a national movement to decriminalize psychedelic drugs.

The panel’s first meeting united psilocybin advocates — who say the Schedule I substance offers valuable therapeutic properties — and representatives from the Denver Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and city attorney’s office to discuss law enforcement reporting standards for psilocybin.

City councils in the California cities of Oakland and Santa Cruz recently voted to make psilocybin and other plant- and fungi-derived psychedelics (like mescaline and ayahuasca) among the lowest priorities for law enforcement, Marijuana Moment reports.