Mayor Suthers: Did he sign the letter urging AG William Barr to resign?

Mayor John Suthers didn't sign a letter urging the nation's top law enforcement officer to resign.

More than 1,100 former US Department of Justice officials have signed an open letter calling for Attorney General Bill Barr to resign after senior department officials intervened to reduce a sentencing recommendation for Donald Trump’s friend Roger Stone.



“Each of us strongly condemns President Trump’s and Attorney General Barr’s interference in the fair administration of justice,” the former Justice Department officials wrote in an open letter published Sunday [Feb. 16], calling Barr’s actions “a grave threat to the fair administration of justice.”

Remember earlier this month when more than 1,100 former U.S. Justice Department officials — Republicans and Democrats — signed a letter calling for U.S. Attorney General William Barr to resign?The letter contained this sentence, since then oft-repeated, "Governments that use the enormous power of law enforcement to punish their enemies and reward their allies are not constitutional republics; they are autocracies."Well, we got to wondering if one of those who signed might be Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, who served as U.S. Attorney for Colorado from July 2001 to January 2005.It's worth noting that Suthers, a staunch Republican, is a law-and-order guy to the bone. Before being named U.S. Attorney, he served as district attorney in the 4th Judicial District from 1988 to 1997 and was the Colorado Department of Corrections executive director from 1999 to 2001. After serving as U.S. Attorney, he jumped over to the Colorado Attorney General's Office for two elective terms before running for mayor here in 2015.So he has a long history upholding the rule of law. But when it came to banding together with other legal eagles to challenge Barr and President Donald Trump, he just couldn't do it.When we asked city mayoral spokesperson Jamie Fabos if he'd signed the letter, she eventually gave us this three-word answer. "He did not."Suthers also has racked up several other leadership positions in legal organizations, as follows, according to Ballotpedia:• President, El Paso County Bar Association (1990-1991)• Colorado Delegate, National Conference on Uniform State Laws (1992-1997)• President, Colorado District Attorney's Council (1994-1995)• Senior Vice President, Colorado Bar Association (1996-1997)