6 stories making headlines this week

click to enlarge Pam Zubeck

The city of Colorado Springs announced Feb. 21 that parking meters downtown and in Old Colorado City would accept payment for four hours, rather than two, starting at 6 p.m. The change comes after citizens complained bitterly about the increased charges at most meters and the extension of charges to Sunday and from 6 to 10 p.m. daily. City parking garages charge less.



Cannabis investment firm Australis Capital (AUSA) canceled a planned merger with Springs-based CBD company Folium Biosciences (see cover story, Dec. 18, 2019). Under the merger, Folium would have become a wholly owned subsidiary of AUSA, and both companies would have been rebranded as Folium Biosciences, a publicly traded entity on the Canadian Securities Exchange.



The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the state attorney general’s office reminded consumers to order birth certificates and other vital records through approved channels only, following recent scams involving third-party vendors. The quickest way to obtain a Colorado birth certificate is online, through Vitalchek.com or GoCertificates.com.

Trudy Strewler Hodges has been named CEO of Springs Recovery Connection, a nonprofit supporting those affected by substance abuse. She formerly served as the longtime director of Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and with Pikes Peak Community Foundation.

Clients of Springs Rescue Mission will receive free PikeRide bike share memberships, helmets and gear thanks to a $10,000 grant from The Better Bike Share Partnership, a national coalition working to build equitable bike share systems that’s funded by The JPB Foundation.

click to enlarge Chad Mount

Green Box Arts, the organization that hosts the annual Green Box Arts Festival in Green Mountain Falls, will soon wrap up the first month of its new artist-in-residence program. Chad Mount, a visual artist who examines the intersection of technology and nature with light and sound (his light installation “Corona Canopy” is pictured above), was the first participant, serving from Feb. 1 to 29. Writer Blake Bailey, will be the program’s second artist-in-residence during the month of April.