Wednesday, February 26, 2020

El Paso County Sheriff's Office adds new software

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Bookings into the Criminal Justice Center will become more efficient with the addition of $1.7 million in new software, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says.

The office has contracted with Tyler-New World company since 2015 for its Law Enforcement Records Management System (LERMS), which enables deputies to enter reports electronically. “As we moved toward establishing a single point of data capture for all criminal justice data, we purchased a second Tyler-New World module called e-Citations which allows field deputies (as well as Colorado Springs Police Department officers) to scan driver’s licenses and automobile registrations, and auto-populate that data for citations,” which is merged into LERMS, explains sheriff’s spokesperson Jackie Kirby.

The corrections module, not yet functional, will allow “full single point of data capture,” she says, meaning officers making arrests will scan a driver’s license, causing data to automatically enter the LERMS system, along with pending charges, she says. The module will speed bookings and eliminate multiple entries of duplicate data.

