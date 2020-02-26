Forget a free lunch. Check out a museum at no charge.

click to enlarge

These free admission passes are available for check out, similar to how you check out an eBook or other electronic resource. Starting Monday, March 2, patrons can log in to the online reservation page and book a pass up to 30 days in advance. Patrons can then print their confirmation, which will serve as their ticket, directly from home or at any Library location. “This is right in line with our mission, and something we’re so excited to bring to the region,” Jones said. “The Pikes Peak Culture Pass increases opportunities for education and cultural learning, creating a valuable connection between our in-house collection and hands-on experiences.” Each location admits a different number of people with the Pikes Peak Culture Pass. Details are listed on each pass at the time of reservation. Learn more and get started at ppld.org/culturepass.

Pikes Peak Library District is joining with seven area organizations to allow free access for PPLD cardholders via the Pikes Peak Culture Pass.According to a news release, anyone 12 and up with a valid library card can access seven different museums and attractions in El Paso County.“We’re thrilled to be partnering with so many exciting organizations in our community to make culture and recreation more accessible in the Pikes Peak region,” Elyse Jones, Community Partnership Coordinator for PPLD, said in the release. “This takes the opportunities presented by a library card well beyond our collection and right out into our community.”Your library card will get you into the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center, ProRodeo Hall of Fame, Space Foundation Discovery Center, The Money Museum, Rock Ledge Ranch Historical Site, and the Western Museum of Mining and Industry.From the release: