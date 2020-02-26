Search

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

Most voters favor enviroment protections

Posted By on Wed, Feb 26, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Colorado College’s State of the Rockies Project Conservation in the West poll, released Feb. 20, shows Colorado voters support protecting more public lands in the face of climate change and energy development threats. The 10th annual poll also surveyed voters in Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming and found:

• 69 percent of those polled label themselves as “conservationists” and vote accordingly.
81 percent consider an elected official’s stance on issues involving water, air, wildlife and public lands “important” when deciding how to vote.
47 percent say those are “primary” issues in their voting decision, a sharp increase from 31 percent in 2016.

“... voters in Colorado and across the West increasingly believe their lands and lifestyles are coming under attack from the impacts of climate change and energy development,” CC associate professor and director of the State of the Rockies Project Corina McKendry said in a release. Read more at tinyurl.com/CC-StateRockies.

Tags: , , , , , ,

