CSFD adds four engines and a ladder truck

The city added five pieces of heavy apparatus this week, reducing the age of its fleet.
It goes to show you how much of a difference just one year can make.
A year ago, we reported the average age of the Colorado Springs Fire Department's fleet was older than it should have been and how old equipment can place firefighters at risk
In 2018, the average overall age of the fleet was over 14 years, while engines averages more than 12 years and trucks, over 16 years.
Starting in 2017, the city has been switching out the old stuff for new equipment and by this year's end will have replaced 10 engines and three trucks at a cost of $8.5 million. That's nearly half of the CSFD's heavy equipment fleet.
The latest replacement, celebrated by Mayor John Suthers and firefighters this week, includes four engines and a ladder truck. The engines will be assigned to Station 2 (Weber and San Miguel streets), Station 3 (Colorado Avenue and Limit Street), Station 11 (Jetwing Drive and Academy Boulevard), and Station 14 (Dublin Boulevard and Academy). The ladder truck will serve the city from Station 10 (Meadowland Boulevard and Academy).
Mayor John Suthers speaks at a Feb. 26 dedication of the new equipment.