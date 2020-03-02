Colorado primaries: More than 1 million ballots returned as of March 2

click to enlarge
Colorado Secretary of State's office
This graphic shows ballots returned as of 11:30 p.m. March 1.
Two days before Super Tuesday, the presidential primary election for Colorado and 13 other states, more than 1 million Coloradans had already weighed in on who should be the nominee for each of the two major parties.
The Democratic primary accounted for slightly more than half of returned ballots — about 524,000, according to numbers provided by the Colorado Secretary of State's office. On the Republican side, there were nearly 488,000 ballots returned, with 62,400 ballots still in processing as of 11:30 p.m. March 1.
The Democratic edge makes sense for practical reasons: Incumbent President Donald Trump is really the only viable candidate on the Republican side.
Democrats, on the other hand, must choose between a much larger — though rapidly winnowing — field of candidates. Recent polls predict Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will easily win the state's Democratic primary:
- A Magellan Strategies poll of 500 likely voters, conducted Feb. 24 and 25, predicted Sanders would take 27 percent of the vote, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 15 percent and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with 12 percent.
- A poll of 471 likely voters by Data for Progress, conducted Feb. 23 to 25, predicted Sanders would get 34 percent of Colorado's vote, Warren 20 percent and Buttigieg tied with Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, at 14 percent each.
But those polls may not be entirely relevant, as Buttigieg withdrew from the race March 1 —followed March 2 by Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who was polling in the single digits in Colorado. Both planned to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination, according to media reports.
If you already voted for Buttigieg, Klobuchar or one of the other Democrats who's already dropped out, it's too late to change your mind.
If, however, you filled out your ballot but haven't dropped it off yet — and have had a change of heart — you can cross out the name of the candidate you voted for originally, and mark the oval next to your preferred candidate, according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Or, stop by any of the county's Voter Service and Polling Centers before 7 p.m. March 3 to request a replacement ballot or vote in person. Visit GoVoteColorado.com
to check ballot status, or to find a polling center or ballot drop-off location.
All ballots must be returned by 7 p.m. March 3 to count.
We won't know the winner of Colorado's Democratic primary until a few days after the election, though Colorado Public Radio reports
the party plans to start releasing preliminary results March 4.
There's a lot of math involved: Per Colorado Democratic Party rules, 23 of Colorado's delegates will be awarded based on the statewide winner, and 44 will be awarded based on the winner in each congressional district.
So, the Democratic candidate who wins the state's popular vote won't necessarily receive the most delegates. And in order to receive any delegates, a candidate must take at least 15 percent of the vote in a given congressional district or in the statewide race.
Happy voting!