Colorado primaries: More than 1 million ballots returned as of March 2

A Magellan Strategies poll of 500 likely voters, conducted Feb. 24 and 25, predicted Sanders would take 27 percent of the vote, followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 15 percent and Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, with 12 percent.

A poll of 471 likely voters by Data for Progress, conducted Feb. 23 to 25, predicted Sanders would get 34 percent of Colorado's vote, Warren 20 percent and Buttigieg tied with Mike Bloomberg, the former mayor of New York City, at 14 percent each.

Democrats, on the other hand, must choose between a much larger — though rapidly winnowing — field of candidates. Recent polls predict Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will easily win the state's Democratic primary: