8 stories making headlines this week

According to the World Health Organization, about 90,000 cases of COVID-19 (also known as coronavirus) have been reported worldwide. In the United States, approximately 43 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in 10 states as of March 2, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Colorado had no reported cases.) If you’re intent on preparing for the possibility of a global pandemic, the CDC has a very detailed infographic from 2017 showing which styles of facial hair are appropriate when wearing a respirator — a protective mask that protects against exposure to airborne particles. It’s been circulating on social media over the past few days.

For a pilot project with Colorado Springs Utilities , the city is installing 50 smart streetlight controllers on existing streetlights. The controllers will allow the city to remotely operate lights , monitor energy consumption and receive notifications when a light goes out. About half of the controllers will be located along Pikes Peak Avenue north of Memorial Park .



Colorado College students can receive free Bustang tickets through a partnership between the Colorado Department of Transportation and the CC Student Government Association. Bustang offers routes to Fort Collins, Grand Junction, Alamosa and more.

The Pueblo Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant has destroyed half of the World War II-era mustard agent in its stockpile. A community event to celebrate that milestone is scheduled for 11 a.m. April 4 at the Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center.

The federal Bureau of Land Management lifted a moratorium Feb. 26 on new coal leasing on public lands.

The Santa Fe Trail trailhead and the North Gate parking lot will permanently close March 16 for construction of the Air Force Academy Visitors Center. The Academy says a new trailhead will open sometime after construction.

On March 2, Letecia Stauch, the stepmother of missing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, was arrested in South Carolina and faces charges related to the Fountain boy’s suspected murder. She is being held in South Carolina and will be extradited to El Paso County to face the charges.