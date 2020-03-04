The Guardians, the movie

Watchdogs who battle what they consider a corrupt system that seizes assets of the elderly via guardianship will host two showings of the movie The Guardians in March. The showings come after the Indy published a cover story on Jan. 8, “The Perfect Crime,” that outlined how incapacitated persons can be preyed upon through the probate court system and guardians and conservators appointed by that system.

The movie will be presented by Rick Black, director of the Center for Estate Administration Reform, and hosted by Luanne Flemming, a radio host and founder of Families Against Court Embezzlement and Unethical Standards. Movie times and places:

• 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.

• 3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 15, Central United Methodist Church, 4373 Galley Road.

The documentary, set in Las Vegas, Nevada, “shines a light on a lucrative business that drains seniors’ life-savings and robs them of their freedoms,” the film’s website says.