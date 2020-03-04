The Union targets Colorado

Colorado is among eight states targeted in a $150 million “national voter engagement” and “get out the vote” effort for the 2020 election cycle by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

SEIU’s worker-led electoral program will span more than 40 states, but will zero in on the battleground states of Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Virginia and Wisconsin, hoping to reach more than 6 million voters and expand minority involvement.

The goal is to elect pro-worker candidates up and down the ballot. The program is funded largely by voluntary contributions from SEIU members who advocate for fair wages for working people, affordable health care for all, fixes to the “cruel immigration system” and progress in combatting climate change. It’s the largest voter-engagement investment in the union’s history.

Workers will knock on millions of doors, text voters and invest in paid media strategy in multiple languages.