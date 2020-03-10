Update: Polis declares COVID-19 state of emergency

click to enlarge

COVID-19 is a member of the coronavirus family of viruses, named for the crown-like spikes on their surfaces. Some coronaviruses lead to the common cold, while others — such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) and COVID-19 — can lead to more serious symptoms in some people.





Other presumptive positive cases that have occurred in Colorado include three people in Denver county (plus one indeterminate case), three in Douglas County, three in Eagle County, two in Arapahoe County, one in Summit County (the patient is isolated in Adams County), one in Larimer County and one in Gunnison County. So far, one presumptive positive case has been counted in El Paso County. The patient, a man in his 40s, had recently traveled within the U.S., according to CDPHE.





Unless you had recent exposure to someone with COVID-19 or traveled to a country with a high number of cases, there's a high probability that your symptoms are due to a different virus. Still, public health agencies recommend that people stay home from work or school if they feel sick — even if the symptoms seem manageable. Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Most people recover by resting and staying hydrated, but some people require hospitalization. If you're experiencing these symptoms, health officials ask that you call a doctor or nurse line before visiting an emergency room, in order to keep the illness from spreading.

To reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, CDPHE urges Coloradans to:



- Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash, or use your inner elbow or sleeve.

- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

- Stay home if you’re sick, and keep your children home if they are sick.

- Clean surfaces in your home, and personal items such as cell phones, using regular household products.

Helpful resources:



For the latest COVID-19 information from CDPHE, visit



For updated case totals, visit CDPHE's



If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the CO-HELP call line at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, for answers in many languages, or email For the latest COVID-19 information from CDPHE, visit colorado.gov/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus For updated case totals, visit CDPHE's Fast Facts page If you have general questions about COVID-19, call the CO-HELP call line at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911, for answers in many languages, or email COHELP@RMPDC.org for answers in English.

Gov. Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency in Colorado to help the state “more effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 and avoid greater disruption.”Following the declaration, the state is prioritizing the expansion of testing capacity for COVID-19 (also known as novel coronavirus), waiving testing costs, and launching a drive-up lab for testing.“As of this morning, we’ve confirmed 15 positive cases in the state, and another indeterminate case that we’re treating as a positive,” Polis said at a news conference the morning of March 10.“We fully anticipate that in the coming days, especially as we work hard to increase our testing capacity, there will be more confirmed cases," Polis said. "We’re going to get through this together, but the actions that we take in the next few days and weeks will really determine the trajectory of coronavirus in Colorado."“I’ve consulted extensively with public health officials and studied the response in other nations, what’s worked and what hasn’t worked — successful efforts to contain coronavirus like in Taiwan and failures like in Italy," Polis said. "And I’m basing our approach here in Colorado on what has been shown to work."“Today, in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, to protect our most vulnerable populations, and to maximize our chances of avoiding widespread disruptions in the daily lives of Coloradans and our economy, I’m declaring a state of emergency here in Colorado,” Polis said.Polis said the declaration gives the state access to resources and more legal flexibility to take immediate steps to protect Colorado’s most vulnerable people and to better contain the outbreak, “truly reducing the chances of the trajectory that has occurred in countries like Italy, from occurring here in Colorado.”There’ll be immediate action to protect public health, he said, with a focus on the most vulnerable populations — meaning people over 60, as well as those who are immunocompromised.The expansion of testing capacity is a priority, Polis said, “so that eventually we can reach the point — the sooner the better — where anybody exhibiting flu-like symptoms can get tested.“We need more testing because the sooner that we can identify positive cases and hotspots — regardless of the severity of the illness for any one individual — the more effectively we can isolate those who test positive and we can limit and slow the spread of the virus in Colorado.”Another priority is to cut financial obstacles to testing.“We know that people are more likely to get tested if they know they won’t be penalized financially for exhibiting symptoms of the virus,” Polis said. “That’s why yesterday my Department of Insurance instructed insurers across the state to waive costs and fees associated with providing the test. That also applies to state employees.”Polis said one of his major goals as governor has been to create a system where health care costs are not a barrier to people getting the care that they need.“Now that’s always true, it’s always important — but it’s especially true when facing a public health crisis like coronavirus,” he said.“We don’t want red tape to get in the way of people getting the test, or the treatment that they need. That’s why I’m proud to announce that starting tomorrow, the Department of Public Health and Environment will be opening a drive-up lab for testing at our facility in Lowry to test anyone who has a note from their doctor stating that they need testing.”