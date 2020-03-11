3 stories making headlines this week

Colorado Springs has received $4 million in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration for flood mitigation projects for Cottonwood and Bear creeks. The city is matching 25 percent of the total project costs, so more than $4.6 million is allocated to the two projects.

was expected to approve several additional allocations from the city’s, including a $50,000 allotment to. The agency’s CEO Doug Price tells thethe money was spent to “promote awareness (not tickets) for the NHL Stadium Series game in February via targeted social media in Denver and LA” and was approved by the city’s LART committee in November.drew sharp criticism from attendees due to inadequate traffic control, which delayed hundreds of visitors’ arrival for the game.

The Pueblo City-County Library District was awarded a $500,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which will go toward improving preservation and access to its Special Collections Department at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.