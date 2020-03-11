Search

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

3 stories making headlines this week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Colorado Springs has received $4 million in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration for flood mitigation projects for Cottonwood and Bear creeks. The city is matching 25 percent of the total project costs, so more than $4.6 million is allocated to the two projects.

Colorado Springs City Council was expected to approve several additional allocations from the city’s Lodgers and Automobile Rental Tax, including a $50,000 allotment to VisitCOS. The agency’s CEO Doug Price tells the Indy the money was spent to “promote awareness (not tickets) for the NHL Stadium Series game in February via targeted social media in Denver and LA” and was approved by the city’s LART committee in November. The Stadium Series drew sharp criticism from attendees due to inadequate traffic control, which delayed hundreds of visitors’ arrival for the game.

The Pueblo City-County Library District was awarded a $500,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities, which will go toward improving preservation and access to its Special Collections Department at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library.

