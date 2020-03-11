Leon Young Pavilion project underway

Rehabilitation of the Leon Young Pavilion in South Shooks Run Park began last week and is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The pavilion is named after Colorado Springs’ first and only black mayor, and its rehabilitation is being led by the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department.

The effort includes the removal of half of the existing pavilion structure, though some vertical posts and overhead components that were inspected and deemed structurally sound will remain on-site as an homage to the original structure.

Previous amenities of the pavilion such as picnic pads, tables, benches, trash cans and lighting fixtures will either be removed or replaced. New elements such as an electrical connection, a concrete pad for a portable toilet, and an accessible walkway, will be installed for the pavilion to accommodate small events.

Concurrent with the pavilion rehabilitation, there is a community effort to include a memorial to Young; both the pavilion and the memorial are funded by a federal community development block grant of $150,000, and $37,500 from The Colorado Trust.