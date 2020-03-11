Locally made film brings home honors

The film Soul Custody, directed and written by V. Vansay Zanubon and filmed in El Paso and Teller Counties, won big at the 2020 San Diego Black Film Festival in February.



This psychological thriller, which was made with a 96 percent Coloradan cast and crew, took home awards for Best Feature Film and Best Cutting-Edge Film.



Lead actress Asha Bee won Best Actress, and Clifton Powell won Best Supporting Actor The film also received a nomination for Best Director. Actor Clifton Powell (above, left) and Producer Clay Walker.