Pikes Peak Library District’s Knights of Columbus Hall reopens to the public

In 2017, the Indy reported on Pikes Peak Library District’s desire to turn its Knights of Columbus Hall, a historic building that has long been used for administrative purposes, into a community space.

Renovations have been completed, and now PPLD looks to the public to fill the space with the programming it wants to see. Three rooms are available for rent, including a coworking space in the mezzanine, the former basketball court-turned-presentation/concert/performance hall, and a classroom downstairs.

Dustin Booth (above, left), manager of KCH, assures the Indy that he and PPLD will not be “curating” any programming — rather KCH is meant to function as a space “by the community, for the community.”

PPLD Executive Director John Spears (above, right) says: “This isn’t like Penrose or Sand Creek or Ruth Holley [libraries] where it’s kind of like you walk in and you expect to see books. ... I’m fine with trial and error, discovering what it is that the community wants in this building, and then building it. ... We want this to be a unique space that operates a lot more fluidly than the rest of the library system.”

All rooms in KCH are free to rent for anyone with a library card. Booth explains: “It’s like instead of checking out a book, you’re checking out a building.”

Opening week continues through March 15 with a lineup of special events. See ppld.org/KCHGrandOpening for more.