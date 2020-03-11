Search

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Union Printers Home closes, future of historic building uncertain

Posted By on Wed, Mar 11, 2020 at 1:00 AM

  • Jeanne Davant

The Union Printers Home will close its doors when the last residents of the assisted living and skilled nursing facility have moved out — around the end of this month — but after that, the future of the landmark building is uncertain.

The Union Printers Home was built in 1892 by the International Typographical Union as a hospital and sanatorium to serve the health needs of its members. It later opened its doors to the public and provided assisted living for seniors, skilled nursing and hospice care, along with rehabilitation programs and a veterans program.

Valor Health Network (formerly Heart Living Centers of Colorado LLC), a company based in Salina, Kansas, took over the home’s management in September 2014. The Health Facilities and Emergency Medical Services division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has investigated it numerous times since then.

The owner was ordered to shut down the facility last month after a resident was found dead outside the building. 

