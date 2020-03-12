COVID-19: 33 cases in Colorado as of 3 p.m. March 11

more effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 and avoid greater disruption."





Instead of four-month semesters, the college schedules classes in 3.5-week blocks, with four days off in between blocks.)

"This restriction does not impact access for on-base residents, Air Academy High School students and faculty, Department of Defense ID card holders, or anyone conducting official business," the Academy said in a statement. "Gate hours also remain unchanged."

"UCCS Wellness Center staff contacted all individuals on campus from high risk areas to assess travel history and discuss symptoms to monitor for. They are also screening all patients who visit Health Services for travel history, possible exposures to COVID-19 and current illnesses when they come in for a visit."Meanwhile, the Air Force Academy plans to close to visitors starting at 5 p.m. March 13.