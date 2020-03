COVID-19: 33 cases in Colorado as of 3 p.m. March 11

more effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 and avoid greater disruption."





Instead of four-month semesters, the college schedules classes in 3.5-week blocks, with four days off in between blocks.)





Before Block 8, the school will evaluate whether to have students return for in-person classes in May.As of March 12, the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs was still operating normally, but information posted online describes precautionary measures for students who have recently traveled to countries with a high number of cases:

With the declaration, the state will boost testing capacity for COVID-19 (also known as novel coronavirus), waive testing costs, launch drive-up labs for testing, and ensure paid leave for affected hospitality, food handling, child care, health care and education workers.The state's first drive-up community testing lab opened March 11 in Denver, for patients with a doctor's order and photo ID.Also on March 11, the state's Division of Motor Vehicles began allowing Coloradans 65 and older to renew their driver's licenses online for the duration of the governor's emergency order. Visit mydmv.colorado.gov for more information.To reduce risks due to COVID-19, Colorado College announced March 10 that it will extend spring break by one week, through March 29.Block 7 will begin March 30 with distance-learning classes only. (