City announces new closures to help prevent spread of coronavirus

The following closures, postponements, cancellations and adjustments are effective starting Monday, March 16.



· The Pioneers Museum is closed until further notice.



· The Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center, operated by the Garden of the Gods Foundation, is closed until further notice.



· All programming offered in Garden of the Gods Park, the Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center and the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site is suspended until further notice. Garden of the Gods Park, North Cheyenne Cañon Park and Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site remain open.



· All scheduled and reserved events are postponed or cancelled until further notice. This includes special events permitted through the City’s Office of Special Events as well as events booked in the City Auditorium, the three City-operated community centers (Deerfield Hills, Hillside and Meadows Park), Sertich Ice Center and the two municipal golf courses (Patty Jewett and Valley Hi). The City is working with permit and reservation holders to communicate these impacts.

o Although special events are cancelled, the municipal golf courses and their restaurants will continue normal operations at this time.



· The Deerfield Hills, Hillside and Meadows Park community centers are closed until further notice.



· All spring youth and adult recreation programs and activities, including the Therapeutic Recreation Program (TRP), are cancelled. Sport facilities and rentals are also closed until further notice.



· The City Auditorium is closed until further notice.



· Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain remains open to online reservations only. Visitors will not be able to pay via credit card or cash at the gate. Staff will encourage social distancing to all guests.



· The following public meetings and park department events have been either cancelled or postponed. Additional details on postponement will be shared at a later date.



o March 18: Urban Forest Management Plan community meeting – postponed; will also offer an online presentation and survey

o March 31: E-Bike stakeholder meeting – postponed

o April 1: Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) Working Committee – cancelled

o April 6: Downtown Historic Parks community meeting – postponed

o April 9: Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Advisory Board Meeting – cancelled

o April 18: Earth Day at Garden of the Gods Park – cancelled

o April 26: Motorless Morning in Garden of the Gods Park – cancelled

o May 2: Great American Cleanup – anticipate cancellation; coordinating with co-organizers



Additionally, the Colorado Springs Senior Center, operated by the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region, closed starting March 15 and will remain closed through March 29. More information about its programs, including Silver Key food pantry distribution, is available at www.ppymca.org/colorado-springs-senior-center/about-us/coronavirus.



Updates will be made as the situation progresses and communicated on www.coloradosprings.gov/covid19.



During the closures, facilities will undergo additional deep cleanings.



For facilities that remain open, which includes, but is not limited to, all parks, trails and open spaces as well as the City-owned cemeteries (Evergreen and Fairview), visitors are highly encouraged to practice social distancing and personal hygiene practices and should stay home if they are sick.



The Colorado state lab has found 131 of the 758 people tested had positive results for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. (El Paso has four cases.) Those numbers are as of Sunday, March 15.Within an hour of Denver announcing the closure of bars and restaurants except for carry-out orders, the city of Colorado Springs issued a release March16 outlining which programs and facilities are closed.The closures and suspensions, the city said, are aligned with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, El Paso County Public Health and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.The goal is to slow the spread of the disease.From the city: