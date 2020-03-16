COVID-19: Mayor Suthers declares local emergency

"The declaration does two things; first, it makes the City eligible for federal relief funding as it becomes available; second, it provides authority for Mayoral regulations that can be put in to place rapidly to address the situation as needed," Suthers said in a statement. "This should not be cause for further alarm, but a signal that our city continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner in constant coordination with our partners at El Paso County Health and El Paso County."

The COVID-19 virus is a member of the coronavirus family of viruses, named for the crown-like spikes on their surfaces. Some coronaviruses lead to the common cold, while others — such as SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), MERS (Middle East respiratory syndrome) and the virus that causes COVID-19 — can lead to more serious symptoms in some people.

Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, runny nose, cough and breathing trouble. For most people, the symptoms are mild, but older people and those with medical complications are at higher risk of developing more severe symptoms such as pneumonia.



Health officials ask that people having symptoms call a provider, clinic or hospital before visiting a facility in person.





As the number of COVID-19 cases in Colorado continued to climb, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers declared a local state of emergency March 16.The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was counting 131 positive cases of COVID-19 as of 1:45 p.m. March 15, including four cases in El Paso County.The state's first death tied to the novel coronavirus occurred March 13, when an El Paso County woman in her 80s with underlying health conditions passed away.According to El Paso County Public Health, the woman attended bridge games at the Colorado Springs Bridge Center between Feb. 27 and March 3. The county health department is asking people who attended games at the bridge center during that time to call a health provider if they're experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.