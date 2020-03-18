7 stories making headlines this week

Alex Lanucha, a Girl Scout from Divide, earned the Girl Scouts of America Gold Award for a lending library she built and erected outside the Pikes Peak Community Club. The Gold Award is the highest honor in the Girl Scouts.

Coloradans should start receiving invitations by mail to complete thesurvey, with directions to. Visit 2020census.gov

El Paso County will host its LETTER RIP event, to shred documents to prevent identity theft, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 3255 Akers Drive. Appointments required at: LetterRip2020.eventbrite.com

Great Outdoors Colorado has awarded two grants in the region totaling $456,640. Of that, $350,000 will go toward the second phase of El Paso County’s Falcon Regional Park development. Colorado Springs, in partnership with Atlas Preparatory School, received $106,640 to build a new play yard at the school.

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission announced March 12 it’s seeking an $18.25 million penalty against The Kerr-McGee Corporation for the fatal April 17, 2017, Firestone explosion. It’s the largest enforcement penalty ever sought by the COGCC.

The Manitou & Pikes Peak Cog Railway won approval for changes to its depot, parking lots and maintenance and work buildings from the Manitou Springs Planning Commission in February, according to the Mountain Jackpot.

A master plan has been approved for Boulder Park, at the intersection of Boulder Street and Hancock Avenue. The plan includes renovations to the park’s tennis courts and a rerouted walking path. Visit coloradosprings.gov/boulderpark.