The Wire

Wednesday, March 18, 2020

LCV’s 2019 Conservation scorecard released

Posted By on Wed, Mar 18, 2020 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK.COM
  • Shutterstock.com

The League of Conservation Voters released its 2019 National Environmental Scorecard March 12, and the scoring broke down along party lines, with the Democrats scoring high and Republicans performing miserably. The scorecard is a yardstick for evaluating the environmental voting records of U.S.
legislators.

The scorecard measured votes cast during the first session of the 116th Congress. Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet scored 86 percent, while Democratic Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter chalked up 97 percent.

Republican Reps. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs and Scott Tipton both scored 7 percent, while GOP Rep. Ken Buck scored zero. Republican Sen. Cory Gardner, who’s trying to hold onto his seat in the 2020 election, scored 36 percent. 

“As the Trump administration continues to roll back environmental protections and actively put our health at risk, [Republican members of the Colorado delegation] have refused to stand up for policies and laws that protect Colorado’s climate, air, land and wildlife,” Kelly Nordini, executive director of Conservation Colorado, a state partner of LCV, said in a release.

