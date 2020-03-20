Human remains found in Florida linked to Gannon Stauch

-
Courtesy El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Letecia Stauch: Charged with murder in the disappearance of her step-son.
Human remains found in Santa Rosa County, Florida, have tentatively been identified as those of Gannon Stauch, the 11-year-old reported missing Jan. 27.
Letecia Stauch, Gannon's stepmother, was arrested March 2
in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with his disappearance and presumed death.
On March 18, 2020, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office stating they responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida.
An autopsy was performed by the District One Medical Examiner and the deceased male has been tentatively identified as Gannon Stauch. We would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of Gannon.
If anyone saw Letecia Stauch in Pace or Pensacola, Florida during the time frame of February 3-5, 2020, we are asking you call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or email tips@elpasoco.com.
There is a gag order in effect for this case and has been attached to this media release along with a mug shot of Letecia Stauch.
We would like to thank the Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and the District One Medical Examiner for their invaluable assistance with this case.
A spokesperson for the District One Medical Examiner's office in Pensacola, Florida, tells the Indy
the autopsy report is not yet public record and won't be released for "quite some time," pending the medical examiner signing off on it. The spokesperson didn't give a duration for when the report wouldn't be available.
In a related story, members of the media, including the Indy
, are seeking disclosure
of the arrest affidavit in the case.