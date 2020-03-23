COVID-19 updates for the morning of March 23

click to enlarge File illustration

Gov. Polis: Stay home if you can.

It's looking more and more likely that the Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo will be postponed. Japanese officials and the International Olympic Committee have both seemed reticent to alter the event despite growing pressure to do so. The tipping point came this weekend when both Canada and Australia announced they would not send athletes to the Olympics due to coronavirus concerns. Both countries' Olympic committees called for the Games to be postponed until 2021. On Monday morning, Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said postponing the Games was a possibility, softening his staunch stance that the games must start on time. The IOC says a final decision will be made in the next four weeks.

“Until further notice, we are suspending or drastically reducing fees,” said Chad Graves, Ent CEO. “This includes eliminating fees for excessive transactions for savings and money market accounts, minimum account balances, Skip-A-Pay and credit card usage for loan payments. Our overdraft/non-sufficient funds fees are now just $0.01. And we are also waiving early CD withdrawal fees to help members access their money for immediate needs.”



“We are also temporarily eliminating limits for the number of transfers from savings and money market accounts,” Graves said.

Over the weekend, the number of coronavirus cases in Colorado shot up by 63 percent, growing from 363 as of March 19 to 591 as of Saturday, March 21.The number tested rose by 48 percent, from 3,680 to 5,436.The COVID-19 virus now has been detected in 29 counties, seven more than on March 19, and six people in the state have died due to the virus.Gov. Jared Polis announced additional restrictions on March 22, urging people to limit gatherings to no more than 10 people and recommending that half of businesses' employees find ways to work remotely to create more social distancing.President Trump told governors on March 22 they'd have to go it alone in finding personal protective equipment for health care workers, and Polis announced within hours that several Colorado manufacturers are stepping up to begin that process. Meantime, congress members are hashing out a $1 trillion bill to provide relief to everyone from low level hourly workers to giant corporations. Yet, the stock market was falling in early trading on March 23.In other developments:• The 2020 Olympics appear to be teetering on a postponement. CNN reports:• Starting March 23, all Bed Bath & Beyond locations will close until April 3.• Attorney General Phil Weiser called on state courts to halt eviction proceedings due to the COVID-19 crisis, noting, "evicting any Coloradan from their home would exacerbate the public health and economic crisis we are fighting together. I commend the many state courts that have already suspended or postponed eviction proceedings and are not accepting new eviction applications during this crisis. I also applaud the Chief Justice of the Colorado Supreme Court for granting local judges the authority to make that determination." So far, Denver, Mesa County, Weld County and Boulder County are among those taking this step. It's unclear if El Paso County will follow suit.• The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced a deputy has tested positive for the virus. The release didn't say whether the deputy worked on patrol, in the jail, in the headquarters or elsewhere.• Fort Carson announced a second positive test of post personnel. Both people are sequestered.• Pikes Peak Regional Building Department's Regional Development Center is closed, but its functions remain available. "We continue to operate remotely and RBD is fully operational with permits, licensing, plan review, and inspections," says RBD spokesman Greg Dingrando.• Ent Credit Union announced on March 21 it would eliminate fees, reduce loan rates and launch emergency loans to help ease its members’ financial and emotional stress.