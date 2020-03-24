Health care shortages: Blood donations, protective equipment

click to enlarge
Shutterstock
N95 masks, or respirators, provide more protection than surgical masks. They're getting harder to come by as demand surges.
It's still safe to donate blood — and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, health care providers say that gift is critically needed.
Local blood centers anticipate a 20 percent decline in donations the week of March 20, according to a statement from Centura Health (which counts Penrose-St. Francis Health Services in Colorado Springs among its 17 hospitals in Colorado and Kansas). In coming weeks, the decline in donations could grow to 35 percent compared with the norm, due to social distancing precautions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.
"It is important to note that blood donation is not considered a large social gathering, and individuals who are well and healthy can safely donate blood," Centura Health's statement says.
"Having a well-stocked inventory of blood products is crucial for health care facilities, as trauma, cancer and sickle cell patients routinely benefit from blood donations."
Visit vitalant.org
to learn more about the donation process, and to sign up for an appointment. Blood donations through Vitalant are currently by appointment only.
Meanwhile, the state is scrambling to figure out how to handle a shortage of personal protective equipment for health care providers.
Colorado received an allocation of medical equipment from the Strategic National Stockpile on March 23, but the quantities (49,200 N95 masks; 115,000 surgical masks; 21,420 surgical gowns; 21,800 face shields; and 84 coveralls) are only enough for about one full day of statewide operations, the Colorado Department of Health and Environment said in a statement.
Local medical students, in conjunction with MedSupplyDrive
, are organizing a donation drive for personal protective equipment, to be given to health care facilities. They are collecting the following items (which can be in an open box, but must be unused):
• Surgical masks
• N95 masks
• Face shields
• Bandanas
• Non-latex gloves
• Medical/Surgical gowns
• Plastic rain ponchos
• Bleach/bleach wipes
• Hand sanitizer
Items can be dropped off at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs' HealthCircle Primary Care Clinic parking lot, located at 4863 N. Nevada Ave., at the following times:
• Wednesday, March 25 at 5 p.m.
• Saturday, March 28 at noon