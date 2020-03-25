Wednesday, March 25, 2020
5 stories making headlines this week
By Indy staff
on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 1:00 AM
Manitou Springs City Council voted March 17 to close the Manitou Incline immediately, calling it “an attractive nuisance and health hazard.” The action drew an
angry response from the city of Colorado Springs, which called for a meeting to
discuss the closure. The 2,744-step Incline ascends 2,000 feet and draws hundreds
of thousands of tourists, as well as locals.
Local utilities providers Colorado Springs Utilities, San Isabel Electric, Fountain Utilities and
Black Hills Energy
announced they’ll suspend
disconnections until further notice, KOAA.com
reported. Contact your provider for details.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness
’ Colorado Springs chapter began offering online support groups for those living with mental illness
and their family members, as in-person groups
have been canceled due to COVID-19. Visit namicoloradosprings.org
for more info and to register.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office
announced
on March 20 that authorities in Pensacola, Florida, had identified remains of a young boy that
likely are those of Gannon Stauch, 11, who was
reported missing Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested on charges of
murder and tampering with a body.
Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division
recently issued the state’s first marijuana delivery license to the Native Roots Dandelion dispensary in Boulder, Westword reports. The state
Legislature legalized marijuana delivery last year.
