Wednesday, March 25, 2020

5 stories making headlines this week

Posted By on Wed, Mar 25, 2020 at 1:00 AM

Manitou Springs City Council voted March 17 to close the Manitou Incline immediately, calling it “an attractive nuisance and health hazard.” The action drew an angry response from the city of Colorado Springs, which called for a meeting to discuss the closure. The 2,744-step Incline ascends 2,000 feet and draws hundreds of thousands of tourists, as well as locals.

Local utilities providers Colorado Springs Utilities, San Isabel Electric, Fountain Utilities and Black Hills Energy announced they’ll suspend disconnections until further notice, KOAA.com reported. Contact your provider for details.

The National Alliance on Mental Illness’ Colorado Springs chapter began offering online support groups for those living with mental illness and their family members, as in-person groups have been canceled due to COVID-19. Visit namicoloradosprings.org for more info and to register.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced on March 20 that authorities in Pensacola, Florida, had identified remains of a young boy that likely are those of Gannon Stauch, 11, who was reported missing Jan. 27. His stepmother, Letecia Stauch, has been arrested on charges of murder and tampering with a body.

Colorado’s Marijuana Enforcement Division recently issued the state’s first marijuana delivery license to the Native Roots Dandelion dispensary in Boulder, Westword reports. The state Legislature legalized marijuana delivery last year.

