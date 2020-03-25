COVID-19 update for March 25: Statewide stay-at-home order announced

click to enlarge Courtesy of Colorado College

Pete Zeitz, Colorado College's campus safety supervisor, and Catherine Buckley, assistant director for community connections, drop off donations of personal protective equipment at Penrose Hospital. The donations of gloves, masks and biohazard bags came from Colorado College Athletics, Campus Safety and the Fine Arts Center.



Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide stay-at-home order that will go into effect at midnight March 25. Under the order, Coloradans must stay at home except for necessary business. "Critical businesses" — like grocery stores, health care facilities and shelters — are exempt from the order. These businesses must comply with social distancing requirements.



The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 1,086 cases of COVID-19 through March 24, including 122 in El Paso County, and 19 deaths across the state. Five of those deaths have occurred in El Paso County.

"It's during times of crisis that our community stands together to support our city, and we are humbled by how quickly and generously our community responds to urgent needs," Gary Butterworth, the CEO of PPCF, said in a statement. "However, there is still much work ahead of us as we support those serving the most vulnerable in our community."



El Paso County organizations that have received assistance through the relief fund so far include Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, Family Promise of Colorado Springs, Fountain Valley Senior Center and more.

"The decision to not charge hourly off-street and on-street parking customers is directly aimed at helping stop COVID-19 by eliminating cashier and kiosk interactions," the statement says.



The Barr Trail Lot and the 400 blocks of Ruxton Avenue and Winter Street will remain paid parking, and residential parking areas will be "monitored and enforced as necessary."



Colorado Springs has also made parking free in metered spots downtown and in Old Colorado City, until April 30.









Those who do receive such communications should not respond. You can report suspected scams online



Democratic and Republican members of Colorado's congressional delegation signed a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, asking for swift approval of the waiver request.



CMS has approved waiver requests in 13 other states since March 17.





As of March 25, Washington state had more than 2,460 reported cases of COVID-19 and 123 deaths due to the virus, according to the





Project C.U.R.E., a foundation that distributes medical equipment and supplies around the world, will host a donation drive for personal protective equipment at UCHealth Park in collaboration with the Rocky Mountain Vibes baseball team.



On March 25 between 12 and 4 p.m., Project C.U.R.E. will collect donations of the following items (unused and in unopened boxes), to be given to local hospitals:



• Eye protection and goggles

• Face shields

• Surgical masks

• Sterile and non-sterile gloves

• Disposable gowns

• N95 masks

• Sanitation wipes

• Personal wipes



Evans Army Community Hospital "is working to minimize the impact" of the deployment on Fort Carson soldiers, family members and retirees, according to an announcement from the Army installation. People have an upcoming scheduled appointment should contact their primary care manager to confirm the date and time, the statement said.

Woodland Park customers who need to discuss payment options and plans, or ask questions about utility bills, are asked to call (719) 686-9680 or email "For customers who are unable to make utility bill payments, the City is working on a case-by-case basis to provide payment options and arrange payment plans during the COVID-19 Virus pandemic," the statement says. "It is very important for customers to maintain open communication with the Utility Billing team if they are unable to make their utility bill payments."Woodland Park customers who need to discuss payment options and plans, or ask questions about utility bills, are asked to call (719) 686-9680 or email utilitybilling@cityofwp.net